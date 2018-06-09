VIDEO: Heartbreaking! Brave orangutan FIGHTS bulldozers to STOP deforestation

This heartbreaking footage of an orangutan has left everyone teary-eyed on the Internet. (Source: International Animal Rescue/Facebook) This heartbreaking footage of an orangutan has left everyone teary-eyed on the Internet. (Source: International Animal Rescue/Facebook)

In a heart-wrenching video that is going viral, an orangutan desperately tries to save its habitat. The tragic video shows how the ape fights a giant bulldozer in a bid to save a fallen tree. The video, shared by International Animal Rescue, has stunned Netizens all around the globe, who are now asking for a “stronger” action to be taken against it.

In the footage, the mammal can be seen trying to grab a bulldozer when it gets lifted into the air. However, the orangutan failed to latch onto it, falling and hurting itself. A member of a non-profit organisation of the Orangutan Protection Unit then rushed to rescue the animal with a dart gun.

Watch the video here:

The newly-released footage from the NGO urges people to plant more trees for the orangutan the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan in Borneo has been severely affected by illegal deforestation.

