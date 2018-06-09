Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
VIDEO: Heartbreaking! Brave orangutan FIGHTS bulldozers to STOP deforestation

In a heartbreaking footage, an orangutan tried to grab a bulldozer as it was lifted into the air to stop deforestation and save its home. A man then rushed to rescue the animal with a dart gun.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2018 1:53:07 pm
orangutan, orangutan fights bulldozer, orangutan tries to save home, animals fight tree cutters, animals fight bulldozers, viral video, indian express This heartbreaking footage of an orangutan has left everyone teary-eyed on the Internet. (Source: International Animal Rescue/Facebook)
In a heart-wrenching video that is going viral, an orangutan desperately tries to save its habitat. The tragic video shows how the ape fights a giant bulldozer in a bid to save a fallen tree. The video, shared by International Animal Rescue, has stunned Netizens all around the globe, who are now asking for a “stronger” action to be taken against it.

In the footage, the mammal can be seen trying to grab a bulldozer when it gets lifted into the air. However, the orangutan failed to latch onto it, falling and hurting itself. A member of a non-profit organisation of the Orangutan Protection Unit then rushed to rescue the animal with a dart gun.

Watch the video here:

 

The newly-released footage from the NGO urges people to plant more trees for the orangutan the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan in Borneo has been severely affected by illegal deforestation.

