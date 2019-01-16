Video: Ball boy steals the show with dance moves at Australian Open during coin toss

Before Kei Nishikori and Kamil Majchrzak clashed in the first round match at the Australian Open, a ball boy picked to flip the coin at the start of the match made sure it was a memorable one.

With a kick and a 360-spin on court, the ball boy showed off some fancy footwork and effectively stole the show before tossing the coin. His unexpected moves ensured the clip of the normally innocuous coin toss went viral. After all, who wouldn’t want a quirky twist to the mundane coin toss?

The 12-year-old, identified as Skyler Benson, even had his moves compared to Michael Jackson.

