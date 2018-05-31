VIDEO: Move over Justin Trudeau, these two Canadian politicians’ bhangra face-off is now going viral

Clearly, Justin Trudeau’s dance to bhangra has got some tough competition here. (Source: Channel Y 24X7/Youtube) Clearly, Justin Trudeau’s dance to bhangra has got some tough competition here. (Source: Channel Y 24X7/Youtube)

The whole world has seen Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doing bhangra and loved it. By the looks of it, he certainly doesn’t seem like the only political leader in Canada who loves matching steps to bhangra beats. Two prospective prime ministerial candidates of Canada — Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) and Navdeep Bains, who currently is the minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development engaged in a bhangra face-off and did a great job at that. Both of them performed exceedingly well amidst loud clap and cheer. In case you are wondering who was better, check it for yourself.

Watch the video here.

Who do you think performed better?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd