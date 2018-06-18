VIDEO: Villagers’ SELFIE craze with PYTHON puts forest officer’s life at risk as it tries to strangles him

The scary footage shows how the irritated python continues to strangle the officer has two others help him while he keeps walking away from the crowd. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) The scary footage shows how the irritated python continues to strangle the officer has two others help him while he keeps walking away from the crowd. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

A forest range officer from West Bengal recently had a narrow escape after a python, which he had rescued, tried to strangle him. Holding the giant snake on his shoulder, Sanjoy Dutta, Range Officer of Baikunthapur Forest in Jalpaiguri was posing for selfies by the villagers where the python was found. However, the agitated reptile tried to strangle the forest official by coiling around his neck. In a video posted by news agency ANI, it shows other officials rushing to help Dutta as he tries to keep a firm grip near the reptile’s head. The scary footage shows how the irritated snakes tries to strangle the officer.

Watch video here:

#WATCH Narrow escape for Sanjoy Dutta, Range Officer of Baikunthapur Forest in Jalpaiguri after a python he rescued from a village almost strangled him to death while he was posing for selfies with locals. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/KroJHOCOkk — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

Earlier in 2016, a similar incident happened in Rajasthan when a man tried to take a selfie with a python and the irked reptile attacked him on the face, luckily he escaped unharmed. But another man lost his life when he posed with a cobra and it stung him on his forehead.

We would recommend people not to risk their lives for adventurous selfies.

