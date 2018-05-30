Watch: Viral video of bear spotted at SDM office in Shimla

Follow Us:
People at the SDM office in Theog, Shimla were in for quite a surprise when they found a black bear cub prancing about. The cub was apparently rescued from a jungle fire near Kotkhai. In the viral video many can be seen recording video of the bear with an amused exprssion on their faces. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 30, 2018 3:55:27 pm
Meeting unexpected people in office is not exactly a rarity but imagine encountering an animal? This is precisely what happened with the people at the SDM office in Theog, Shimla. They were in for quite a surprise when they found a black bear cub prancing about. The cub was apparently rescued from a jungle fire near Kotkhai. In the video that is being shared widely many can be seen recording video of the bear with an amused exprssion on their faces. Amidst all the paraphernelia, the bear can be seen sitting on a chair.

Watch the video here.

 

