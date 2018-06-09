Follow Us:
VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan’s fan dances on ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’; Big B is amazed

A video of a Chinese woman dancing on 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' title track was shared on Twitter tagging Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. And guess what? Big B thought it was amazing!

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: June 9, 2018 5:01:15 pm
Who did it better — Amitabh Bachchan or this Chinese woman?
Amitabh Bachchan has a fan base spread all across the globe. Right from performing religious rituals when he met with a severe accident during the shoot of Coolie to standing for him outside his Juhu bungalow almost every Sunday, they go the extra mile just to catch a glimpse of him.

So, it was hardly a surprise when a lady from China shook a leg to his song. A video was posted on Twitter with senior and junior Bachchan tagged — and the Chinese woman was seen dancing on the Jhoom Barabar Jhoom title track.

Watch the video here. 

The lady donned an emerald green traditional attire and left Netizens stunned with her thumkas. Just a few hours later, the star himself noticed the tweeted and gave compliments to the dancer.

Isn’t it cute?

