VidCon 2019: Kid wearing an influencer apology costume has left everyone in splits

There is no dearth of entertaining and intriguing content on the Internet. However, sometimes, in order to gain some extra views and clicks, creators cross a line. Owing to criticism, many might later apologise, but some have also drawn flak as Netizens may not find the apology genuine. So, taking a jibe at such creators and influencers, a young boy was seen trolling them by dressing up as an “apology video”.

With a box of tissues in hand, the kid is seen wipping away “tears”, feeling apologetic for posting a video. The cutout shows a screengrab of a video titled “My apology”, which has numerous ads seen on its timeline, and that the video has clocked over 7 million views.

Although there is no direct reference to the act, it could be a nod to YouTuber Logan Paul’s ‘Suicide Forest’ scandal. Paul had filmed a dead body at a Japenese Forest for which he later apologised saying: “I’m sorry for filming a dead body! Please forgive me!”

While some thought the crying was inspired by YouTuber Laura Lee.

This kid came dressed as an influencer apology video at #Vidcon2019 @pugloca pic.twitter.com/X8e79czn5A — Taylor Lorenz @ VidCon (@TaylorLorenz) July 12, 2019

The cosplayer, identified as ‘PugLoca’, is now clearly winning the Internet with his antics at the VidCon 2019. “More realistic than YouTuber apology videos,” one Twitter user commented, while others couldn’t stop talking how apology videos are now an order of the day and how it’s fakeness has made it totally meme-worthy.

However, many pointed out that it wasn’t an original idea of the boy as earlier YouTuber ‘JacksFilms’ had created the costume for Halloween in 2018. He later agreed with others that the popular YouTuber deserved the credit.

VidCon is the world’s largest celebration of digital video and online creators and this year it is celebrating its 10th Anniversary in Anaheim, California.