Friday, December 25, 2020
‘RIP Physics’: This train scene from Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ has netizens baffled

In a small clip going viral from the comedy film, the lead actor is seen running atop a moving train and jumping off it in the nick of time to save a child. However, it failed to impress fans online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 25, 2020 6:15:34 pm
coolie no 1, coolie no 1 train scene, coolie no 1 varun dhawan train rescue, coolie no 1 funny scenes, coolie no 1 memes, viral videos, indian expressPeople on social media were baffled seeing how the scene defied all laws of Physics.

A scene from David Dhawan starrer remake of 1995 hit Coolie No 1 has got everyone talking online. In a small clip going viral from the comedy film, the lead actor is seen running atop a moving train and jumping off it in the nick of time to save a child.

The power-packed scene has Dhawan is plunging into action — first by running faster than the train, sprinting on its coaches, then making it safely to the track to rescue to child.

Watch the scene here:

The clip is widely being shared online with sarcastic remarks and jokes.

Viral Right Now
With hilarious memes and GIFs, netizens are now poking fun at the Bollywood film’s makers.

Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi among others, was released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is the 45th directorial venture of David Dhawan who also helmed the original, which featured Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan in the lead roles.

