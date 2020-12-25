‘RIP Physics’: This train scene from Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ has netizens baffled

A scene from David Dhawan starrer remake of 1995 hit Coolie No 1 has got everyone talking online. In a small clip going viral from the comedy film, the lead actor is seen running atop a moving train and jumping off it in the nick of time to save a child.
The power-packed scene has Dhawan is plunging into action — first by running faster than the train, sprinting on its coaches, then making it safely to the track to rescue to child.
Watch the scene here:
The clip is widely being shared online with sarcastic remarks and jokes.
With hilarious memes and GIFs, netizens are now poking fun at the Bollywood film’s makers.
Relative speed , Projectile trajectory, Impulse force , Reaction force sabki watt laga di ek scene me hi 😖😖😖
Ye to kuch nahi, Rajnikant hota to train ko wahi rok deta train ki patari ko kheech ke
Physics be like pic.twitter.com/jfqoare5Zv
Logic , science, physics, Cinematography pic.twitter.com/9hTJbS3664
Meanwhile Physics pic.twitter.com/GsEEv72MV6
@_PJ_Queen ही तुझी पसंद व्हय pic.twitter.com/M8niS3wUCc
Yeh kya dekh liya pic.twitter.com/mewLh1tVKt
How public react to this 😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/ECE2GZshZR
motion physics to film makers : pic.twitter.com/hlpLHJLl3f
Entrance Exam for RIST (Rajinikanth Institute of Science & Technology) https://t.co/BVYEU6592t
RIP Physics ☹️ https://t.co/7FXjUHouer
After his jump.. Newton’s law of motion crying at the corner 😭😭🙏 https://t.co/mgmNLyqz1t
MIND BLOWN. TO OUTER SPACE. https://t.co/fy5ykdXsv9
Flash committed suicide… 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RNRnF1xh5E
Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi among others, was released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is the 45th directorial venture of David Dhawan who also helmed the original, which featured Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan in the lead roles.
