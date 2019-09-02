‘Use Navy and drop ice’: Florida man’s innovative solution to combat Hurricane Dorian

As people in the Bahamas are grappling under severe category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian, a Florida man’s bizarre solution to combat such natural disaster is going viral. In a video that has left people on the Internet laughing out loud, the middle-aged man has suggested Navy throw “ice” at Hurricane Dorian to stop it! Yes, you read it right, he suggested how the military can be involved to fight the disaster.

“I don’t see how they haven’t come up with some way to combat these storms yet,” said an unidentified Palm Bay man to Florida Today’s reporter Tyler Vasquez, who shared the video on Twitter. “All this warm weather and warm water. We have Navy. Why doesn’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going,” he suggested standing outdoors wearing a beachy shirt.

“Well we know it’s getting worse. But you tell us, ‘Oh it’s the warm weather. Oh, it’s the wind.’ Drive some Air Force planes around to get the winds going the other way. The Navy to go in circles, to fight it the other way,” he added.

The unusual response garnered a lot of attention online and clocked over 3 million views, at the time of writing, with thousands of Twitter users laughing at his answer.

The tweet quickly went viral with many hilariously responding to it. While one jokingly asked, “This guy is a Whitehouse adviser Right?” another quipped “Greenland’s ice is melting anyways”.

Why is he living in a mobile home, in this day and age, in South Florida? Did Andrew NOT teach him anything 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Dollbaby♌️ (@Dollbab62640544) September 2, 2019

His remarks came after a news report that Donald Trump has asked top national security officials whether the United States could use a nuclear bomb to stop a hurricane from hitting the country. However, later in a tweet he denied it saying it’s fake news.

“The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!”