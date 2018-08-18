VIDEO: When a US snake-handling pastor was bitten by a rattlesnake

The pastor was saved after he taken to the hospital just in time. (Source: Barcroft TV/ Youtube) The pastor was saved after he taken to the hospital just in time. (Source: Barcroft TV/ Youtube)

A snake-handling pastor in America’s Kentucky was attacked by a rattlesnake during a service. The haunting moment was caught on camera and recently was shared in a newly released documentary by the Barcroft TV. Cody Coots, the pastor at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Jesus’ Name church in Middlesboro — one of America’s only remaining snake-handling churches, was bitten by the irked animal on his face.

The daunting footage shows Coots’ shirt splattered in blood as he keeps singing. According to Barcroft, after being bitten he asked,”to be taken to the mountaintop where God will judge whether he lives or dies.” However, friends from his church rushed him to the hospital, as he seemed quite affected by the venom.

[Disclaimer: Video contains disturbing contents, viewers discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

Snake-handling churches started appearing in the Appalachian Mountains over a hundred years ago, the report added. And it’s just Coots alone, his father who was a pastor too was bitten by a rattlesnake and killed in 2014.

