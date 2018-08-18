Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

VIDEO: When a US snake-handling pastor was bitten by a rattlesnake

Cody Coots, the pastor at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Jesus’ Name church in Middlesboro -- one of America’s only remaining snake-handling churches, was bitten by the irked animal on his face.

Published: August 18, 2018 10:52:57 pm
weird video, snake attack, rattle snake bite, snake handling church, us orthodox church, odd news, indian express The pastor was saved after he taken to the hospital just in time.  (Source: Barcroft TV/ Youtube)
Top News

A snake-handling pastor in America’s Kentucky was attacked by a rattlesnake during a service. The haunting moment was caught on camera and recently was shared in a newly released documentary by the Barcroft TV. Cody Coots, the pastor at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Jesus’ Name church in Middlesboro — one of America’s only remaining snake-handling churches, was bitten by the irked animal on his face.

The daunting footage shows Coots’ shirt splattered in blood as he keeps singing. According to Barcroft, after being bitten he asked,”to be taken to the mountaintop where God will judge whether he lives or dies.” However, friends from his church rushed him to the hospital, as he seemed quite affected by the venom.

[Disclaimer: Video contains disturbing contents, viewers discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

Snake-handling churches started appearing in the Appalachian Mountains over a hundred years ago, the report added. And it’s just Coots alone, his father who was a pastor too was bitten by a rattlesnake and killed in 2014.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement