Watch: US man recreates Lion King’s ‘Circle of life’ song with his donkey!

One of the favourite takeaways from Disney’s Lion King movie is its theme song ‘Circle of Life’. And with the new live-action film, most are now again hooked to impressive musical collaboration of Hans Zimmer, South African composer, Lebo M and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice. As the legendary group returned again for the 2019 film, another unique version of the song has taken social media by storm — thanks to a donkey.

Advertising

Facebook user Travis Kinley on Thursday posted a video of him singing the classic theme song when suddenly his donkey Nathen decided to join in. The video featured Nathen braying along with Kinley, creating a completely different take on the famous song. The video also had the South Carolina man singing the original Zulu lyrics, while Nathen harmonized with his brays.

Kinley, in an interview to FOX News, said that he had no idea that Nathan would join in when he made the video. He also added that he has never heard Nathan bray ‘like that’.

Kinley and Nathan’s version of the song is the new favourite among Facebook users attracting a huge fan following for the four-legged singer even on different social media platforms. With over 1 million views on Facebook alone, the footage has people laughing out loud.