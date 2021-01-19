US ‘Dancing Dad’ is back, grooves to Bhojpuri song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’

Pond shared the video on his Instagram channel and tagged the singer Pawan Singh on it.

While Bollywood songs are quite a hit among foreigners, a US-based content creator seems to be going all out while selecting music to dance on.

Ricky Pond, who had earlier gone viral for dancing on tracks such as ‘Ghungroo‘ and ‘Lagdi Lahore Di Aa‘ with his children, has now picked up popular Bhojpuri song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ to flaunt his dancing skills. Pond shared the video on his Instagram channel and tagged the singer Pawan Singh on it.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 19,000 views and has been flooded with netizens lauding Pond for his song selection. Some even went on to explain the meaning of the song to Pond.

“Hahaha! OmG! That’s the most hippie song of rural India before being popular in the whole of India. It means – Boy saying to the girl that when you put on lipstick, the whole district go moves (as in going head over heels crazy). We all can dance on it anytime!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.