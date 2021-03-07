UP police constable rescues kidnapped girl from 30 feet deep well, earns praise

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 2,000 likes with many lauding the constable for rescuing the little girl.(Source: Up Police/Twitter)

A constable with the Uttar Pradesh police has won praise online after he rescued a kidnapped minor thrown in a deep well. A video of the rescue was shared by the official Twitter handle of the police department, lauding constable Kamal Kant for rescue.

“Our unfathomable commitment to service gives us the courage to take grave risks in the call of our duty! Constable Kamal Kant of @kanpurnagarpol has amply demonstrated it in a heroic rescue operation of a little girl,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

According to the clip, a minor girl was kidnapped and thrown inside a 30 feet deep well In Kanpur. When the police team was informed about the girl’s whereabouts, Kant of the Swat team, went inside the deep well and safely brought the girl out.

Watch the video here:

Our unfathomable commitment to service gives us the courage to take grave risks in the call of our duty ! Constable Kamal kant of @kanpurnagarpol has amply demonstrated it in a heroic rescue operation of a little girl.#UPPCares #UPPolice#WellDoneCops #GoodJobCop pic.twitter.com/PXW0BjzMgm — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 6, 2021

“We salute constable Kamal Kant’s exemplary courage for saving the valuable life of a little girl,” read a message towards the end of the viral clip. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 2,000 likes with many lauding the constable for rescuing the little girl.