UP Police constable helps elderly woman cast vote by carrying her to the polling station

In a heart-touching video, a police officer is seen carrying an elderly woman to a polling station so that she can cast her vote. The video was shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, which went to polls on Thursday.

The police officer in the video was identified as constable Pawan Kumar. The short video of 14 seconds was shared by the official Twitter handle of UP Police.

ALSO READ | Delhi cop earns plaudits online for helping elderly woman get vaccine

The UP Police captioned their video in Hindi, which roughly translated to, “Gun on shoulder and mother in lap. That’s why we take pride in khaki uniforms. In Gorakhpur district, constable Pawan Kumar has played the role of a true watchdog of democracy by helping an elderly woman at the polling place in Badhalganj police station. Proud of you Pawan! #UPPCares”.

So far the video has been viewed more than 17,500 times ever since it was posted on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Appreciating this gesture, a Twitter user commented, “Very proud of you UP Police, as always you have proved to all of us how to serve our motherland and help citizens”.

कंधे पर बंदूक़ और गोद में माँ है

इसीलिए ख़ाकी पर इतना गुमाँ है जनपद गोरखपुर में आरक्षी पवन कुमार ने थाना बढ़हलगंज क्षेत्र में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मतदान स्थल पर सहायता कर लोकतंत्र के सच्चे प्रहरी की भूमिका निभायी है। Proud of you Pawan!#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/DQ9AfX1Nxx — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 3, 2022

It is proud to have such patriots and duty loyalists — Manishkrshukla (@Manishkrshukla7) March 3, 2022

Very proud of you UP Police , as always you have proved to all of us how to serve our motherland and help citizens — Amit Sharma (@polysilazane) March 3, 2022

Really proud of this gentleman in uniform, blessings from the heart — helpless patriot (@jkg59) March 3, 2022

Uttar Pradesh is currently holding the month-long Legislative Assembly elections that were scheduled between February 10 to March 10.

Earlier this month, a video of a groom who went to cast his vote on his wedding day went viral. Ankur Balyan, got dressed in his wedding attire and registered his vote in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar before going ahead with the celebrations.