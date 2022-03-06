scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 06, 2022
UP Police constable helps elderly woman cast vote by carrying her to the polling station

The police officer in the video was identified as constable Pawan Kumar of Gorakhpur district.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 6, 2022 2:27:10 pm
UP police help elderly cast vote, Uttar Pradesh Police Twitter, UP Police, UP elections, Indian ExpressUttar Pradesh is currently holding the month-long Legislative Assembly elections that are scheduled between February 10 to March 10.

In a heart-touching video, a police officer is seen carrying an elderly woman to a polling station so that she can cast her vote. The video was shot in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, which went to polls on Thursday.

The police officer in the video was identified as constable Pawan Kumar. The short video of 14 seconds was shared by the official Twitter handle of UP Police.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The UP Police captioned their video in Hindi, which roughly translated to, “Gun on shoulder and mother in lap. That’s why we take pride in khaki uniforms.  In Gorakhpur district, constable Pawan Kumar has played the role of a true watchdog of democracy by helping an elderly woman at the polling place in Badhalganj police station. Proud of you Pawan! #UPPCares”.

So far the video has been viewed more than 17,500 times ever since it was posted on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Appreciating this gesture, a Twitter user commented, “Very proud of you UP Police, as always you have proved to all of us how to serve our motherland and help citizens”.

Uttar Pradesh is currently holding the month-long Legislative Assembly elections that were scheduled between February 10 to March 10.

Earlier this month, a video of a groom who went to cast his vote on his wedding day went viral. Ankur Balyan, got dressed in his wedding attire and registered his vote in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar before going ahead with the celebrations.

