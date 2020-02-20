Video of parent flamingos feeding their chicks leaves netizens surprised

The scene may have looked scary but was nothing like it. (Source: Science Channel/ Facebook) The scene may have looked scary but was nothing like it. (Source: Science Channel/ Facebook)

A video showing how flamingo feed their chicks has left netizens baffled.

In the video going viral shared by Science Channel online, it shows what looks like a flamingo bludgeoning the head of another while its “offspring feeds on the blood”, however, the page assured that it was nothing like that.

“These flamingos are trying to feed the same chick with red crop milk. Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed their young,” the page explained on Facebook as many confused the red liquid as blood and were horrified.

Crop milk is a secretion produced from the lining of the crop of parent birds, a part of the thin-walled expanded portion of the alimentary tract where food is stored before digestion. The rich milk contains fat, protein, and red and white blood cells explaining colour.

Watch the video here:

The video with an interesting fact hooked many online as the video garnered over 2.7 million views. As it took most of them by surprise, many joked saying the it looked like a “Halloween scene”. While many were amazed by the unusual fact, others gave hilarious reactions to it. Here’s how people reacted:

