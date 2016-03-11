Akbar Times: This spoof on Budget 2016 highlighting middle-class problems will crack you up

The Union Budget 2016 might be just over a week old, but there still some spoofs being made on the topic. This one called Akbar Times seems to highlight the angst of people being made to shell out more for all taxable services like dining out and watching a movie or buying a new car.

The unique angle for this spoof, which seems to be the start of a new series, is that the story is set in the Mughal era with Akbar and his motley cabinet of Tansen, Todarmal and others discussing how the budget will affect their royal livelihoods.

The video by Sharepuri is a brilliant satire on what the Indian middle class might be itching to say.

Watch video here:

