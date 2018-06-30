This unique football challenge between Rohingya refugee kids is the best thing you’ll see today

Munzur Ali and Ismail from Bangladesh’s refugee camp flaunted their soccer skills to win amazing football challenge. (Source: UNICEF/ Facebook) Munzur Ali and Ismail from Bangladesh’s refugee camp flaunted their soccer skills to win amazing football challenge. (Source: UNICEF/ Facebook)

Although football World Cup is happening in Russia, the excitement surrounding the sporting extravaganza is around the globe – even in nations whose teams are not even participating. While we have seen scores of football mania videos, one from Bangladesh will melt your hearts. Shared by UNICEF, the video is about an amazing challenge between two star players from the Rohingya Muslims refugee camp in Balukhali. The sweet video shows the ardent fans of Ronaldo and others locking their horns with each other and flaunting their soccer skills.

The video is a fine example of the resilience of these young children who are not deterred by the tragedy or the dismal condition of camp. Making the best of the situation, they are seen hitting the ball in a penalty-shootout style – only that it was not a goal post but bamboo grids and big drums, indicating where they had to hit the ball. However, make no mistakes about their dribbling skills, and how beautifully they take down one another. But the best part? How sweetly one of the participants says, “He’s my neighbor and my friend so I’m happy whoever wins.” And what makes the video more entertaining is the commentary, so don’t miss it.

