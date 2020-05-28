Watch: Unexpected turn of events after man crashes into vehicle in China

Since being shared online, the video has been widely shared on several social media platforms and left many amused. Since being shared online, the video has been widely shared on several social media platforms and left many amused.

An accident in China had a bizarre ending after a man riding a bicycle crashed into a three-wheeled motorcycle on a busy road and was subsequently carried away by the vehicle.

A video of the incident, which was shared by South China Morning Post, shows a man on a bicycle losing balance due to the sudden appearance of the three-wheel motorcycle near an interjection of a road. The cyclist can be seen losing his balance and falling on to the back of the vehicle. Interestingly, the driver of the motorcycle, despite noticing the new passenger, continues to move ahead.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been widely shared on several social media platforms. prompting many reactions, with some calling the man “lucky”.

