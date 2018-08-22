Ugandan deputy PM takes a tumble after kicking football, video goes viral

The Ugandan first deputy prime minister lost his balance after kicking the ball and fell on his back. The Ugandan first deputy prime minister lost his balance after kicking the ball and fell on his back.

Uganda’s first deputy prime minister wanted to flaunt his soccer skills while kick-starting a football tournament in the country recently. But what followed afterward quickly became viral online. Retired General Moses Ali, Deputy Leader of Government Business, tumbled after he kicked the ball and took a fall. Although he was immediately helped by guards near him to get back on his feet, it was quite an embarrassment.

According to the country’s radio channel, Galaxy FM, the incident occurred when the minister was at the Namboole National Stadium in Uganda officially inaugurating a national tournament.

Watch the video here:

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd