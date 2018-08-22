Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Ugandan deputy PM takes a tumble after kicking football, video goes viral

The incident occurred when the minister was at the Namboole National Stadium in Uganda officially inaugurating a national football tournament. The hilarious video has now gone viral across social media platforms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 8:08:17 pm
uganda, Moses Ali, uganda minister falls ball, uganda minister kicks balls falls, Moses Ali fall kicking ball video, viral video, indian express, sports news The Ugandan first deputy prime minister lost his balance after kicking the ball and fell on his back.
Uganda’s first deputy prime minister wanted to flaunt his soccer skills while kick-starting a football tournament in the country recently. But what followed afterward quickly became viral online. Retired General Moses Ali, Deputy Leader of Government Business, tumbled after he kicked the ball and took a fall. Although he was immediately helped by guards near him to get back on his feet, it was quite an embarrassment.

According to the country’s radio channel, Galaxy FM, the incident occurred when the minister was at the Namboole National Stadium in Uganda officially inaugurating a national tournament.

Watch the video here:

