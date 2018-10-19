VIDEO: Two apes’ ‘monkey business’ leaves female tourist red-faced in Bali

The intimate moment between the two monkeys left the female tourist in shock.

People around the globe travel to exotic locations to have some out-of-the-box experiences. But for a woman visiting the Sangeh Monkey Forest in Bali, Indonesia, her unique experience turned out to be pretty risque. Two desperate monkeys decided a woman’s lap was a suitable place to have sex! Yes, in a footage now going viral, a long-tailed macaque is seen climbing onto the tourist’s lap and soon, another animal comes from behind and starts to hump.

Naturally, the woman was in a state of shock and couldn’t believe what was happening and appeared quite uncomfortable. While she was in an utter shock to see the act by the monkeys, others laughed and continued to film the bizarre incident.

Luckily, a guide came to her rescue and threw some food at the monkeys, which distracted them to leap off.

