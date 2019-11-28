Viral video: Two men try to rob an ATM in different ways, but leave empty-handed

Frustrated not being successful after many attempts, they left the supermarket. Frustrated not being successful after many attempts, they left the supermarket.

When two amateur robbers couldn’t get their hands on the money from an ATM, they tried to steal the machine instead, but ended up leaving empty-handed. The pair were caught on camera trying to rob the ATM machine inside a shopping centre in Australia.

Footage captured on a surveillance camera shows one of the offenders standing near the machine, helping his partner drive a white SUV into the machine. The video showed them attempt to break the machine by hitting the ATM with the vehicle’s bumper. However, despite hitting it repeatedly, the ATM remained unbroken.

The duo then hooked a chain to the ATM in an attempt to rip the machine out of the ground. But even that didn’t work and it almost ended up tearing off the vehicle’s SUV. Finally, the duo got back into the vehicle and drove away.

According to the Victoria Police, which is investigating the attempted robbery, the car involved in the theft was a stolen vehicle and was dumped nearby. While nothing was stolen in the botched robbery, it could take $10,000 to repair the damage caused.

“Investigators have released CCTV and are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage in an around the Cranbourne area between 1am-4am showing the white coloured Nissan Dualis,” a press release from the police said.

