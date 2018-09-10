Two Chinese men scale building to save 3-year-old hanging from balcony

The two men sprung to action when they saw the little girl clinging to the bars in the balcony. (Source: Twitter) The two men sprung to action when they saw the little girl clinging to the bars in the balcony. (Source: Twitter)

In a heroic effort caught on camera, two men rescued a child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony of a building in China. According to a CCTV Plus report, the incident took place in the Changshu, the Jiangsu province of China.

The two men, who deliver couriers, saw the girl clinging to the bars of the balcony when they were passing through the area. They immediately sprung to action and scaled several floors of the building to reach the child.

Thanks to two superheroes — known everyday as a courier and a small business owner — a 3-year-old child trapped outside the 4th floor in E China’s Jiangsu was saved from danger in only two minutes. pic.twitter.com/NjTz6O4Q7K — People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) September 9, 2018

“It was about ten o’clock in the morning when I saw the little girl dangling outside the window, totally naked. I saw a man got off a vehicle and dashed to the building. He swiftly climbed up to save the child,” told a witness of the incident to the news channel. According to the same report, the child had been left alone at home as she was sleeping. However, on waking up she unlocked the window and crawled outside. She was safely rescued before her father returned.

