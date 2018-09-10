Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Two Chinese men scale building to save 3-year-old hanging from balcony

The two men, who deliver couriers, saw the girl clinging to the bars of the balcony when they were passing through the community area. They immediately sprung to action and scaled several floors of the building to reach the child. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2018 2:47:07 pm
man saves child, man saves child china, man climbs building to save child, China, VIRAL VIDEOS, viral videos today,viral videos China. , video, world news, trending, The two men sprung to action when they saw the little girl clinging to the bars in the balcony. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

In a heroic effort caught on camera, two men rescued a child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony of a building in China. According to a CCTV Plus report, the incident took place in the Changshu, the Jiangsu province of China.

ALSO READ | Paris ‘Spiderman’ hailed hero after climbing four floors in seconds to save child

The two men, who deliver couriers, saw the girl clinging to the bars of the balcony when they were passing through the area. They immediately sprung to action and scaled several floors of the building to reach the child.

Watch the video here:

“It was about ten o’clock in the morning when I saw the little girl dangling outside the window, totally naked. I saw a man got off a vehicle and dashed to the building. He swiftly climbed up to save the child,” told a witness of the incident to the news channel. According to the same report, the child had been left alone at home as she was sleeping. However, on waking up she unlocked the window and crawled outside. She was safely rescued before her father returned.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement