Two men in Vietnam bathe while riding a bike, get fined after video goes viral

Two men, who were filmed bathing while riding a motorbike in Vietnam, have been fined by the police after the video went viral.

The clip shows two men attempting to bathe while riding a bike. With a bucket filled with water placed between them, the rider can be seen lathering himself with soap while the pillion rider pours water.

The two men, one of them identified as 23-year-old Huynh Thanh Khanh, were fined 1.8m Vietnamese dong ($80; £60) for traffic violations, including driving and riding without helmets, according to the Tuoi Tre newspaper, the BBC reported.

According to the news website, the police traced the two men with the help of their vehicle number plate which was visible in the viral clip.

