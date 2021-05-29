scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 29, 2021
‘Jail jaye pr chai na jaye’: Video of duo holding onto their tea cups while being arrested has netizens in splits

'Ye Hai Asli Chai Lovers': From Instagram to Twitter, people are sharing the video challenge tea lovers to come forward and share their passion for chai.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 29, 2021 7:04:05 pm
tea lover sip chai getting arrested, men continue to drink chai getting arrested, men hold tea cups getting arrested, odd news, viral videos, indian expressThe two men only focusing on their tea while getting arrested as left netizens in splits.

Desi people’s love for tea aka chai is undeniable, and a video going viral has proved how chai is way more than just a regular beverage.

In the clip, policemen are seen arresting two men, not clear why though. But what caught the attention of the netizens online was the fact that the duo was only fixated on their chai! Yes, even as the cops took them to the police vehicle, they were seen carefully holding tea cups during the arrest.

As they approach the van, the man in the foreground even attempts to take a sip, unbothered but couldn’t as the officer had gripped his hand. However, the second person walking behind was seen calmly sipping hot tea without breaking into a sweat, apparently.

Originally shared on a popular Instagram meme page, the video has got more than 1.7 million views. Challenging people to tag a bigger chai lover than the duo, the page sparked some hilarious conversation online.

Soon, it also spread to other platforms as well, and on Twitter it caught attention of many when IPS officer Ankita Sharma tweeted the video. “Ye hum hain, ye humari chai hai, baaki baad me dekhenge 😎 (This is me, this is my tea, rest will see later),” the officer jokingly wrote.

Continuing her delight to see the nonchalant attitude of those being arrested, she added: “What I liked about the cops is they are not even throwing their cups, and letting them drink chai, how sensitive.”

As the cops also escorted the men to the police vehicle patiently, people on Twitterverse all agreed that it only proves that all are chai lovers. Here’s how netizens reacted to the video.

