This video of two fighting pythons falling into bedroom scares netizens

A woman in Australia’s Brisbane faced scary moments when two male coastal carpet pythons came crashing down from the ceiling of her house in the suburb of Kenmore Hills.

In a video which has gone viral, the giant snakes can be seen fighting each other as they fell through the roof. And as if this was not interesting enough — wait for it — they were fighting over their lady love. Yes, according to Lana Field from Snake Catchers who filmed the clip, it was a gallant war to win over a female snake. Field said, “They know she’s around because she’s left pheromones.”

“This pair have been a bit naughty… they have pushed their way through the ceiling and left a bit of a mess,” Field said while the “small average size” snakes kept intertwining and wrestling.

The lovestruck males were later relocated to a creek area around a mile away, she added.

