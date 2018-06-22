WATCH: This video of a man trying to keep a child with him in a mall is going viral

A man mistakes a mannequin to be his child, the video goes viral on social media. (Source: Pacho_H7/Twitter) A man mistakes a mannequin to be his child, the video goes viral on social media. (Source: Pacho_H7/Twitter)

A 16-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, has left people on the Internet ROFL-ing. The video features a man who is in a store along with a woman and children.

In an attempt to make sure that his children are together, he grabs the hand of the ‘child’ who is standing beside him and starts waking ahead. Unable to understand why the child is not walking along with him, he looks down to realise that it is a mannequin he is holding. The child, meanwhile, stands beside him with a puzzled look.

Shared by a Twitter account Pacho_H7, the post has received over 29 thousand retweets and 22 thousand likes at the time this was written.

Watch the video here:

Have you ever had a similar moment? Tell us in the comments section below.

