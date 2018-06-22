Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

WATCH: This video of a man trying to keep a child with him in a mall is going viral

In an attempt to make sure that his children are together, he grabs the hand of the 'child' who is standing beside him and starts waking ahead. Unable to understand why the child is not walking along with him, he looks down to realise that it is a mannequin he is holding.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 10:29:12 pm
funny dad, dad takes mannequin instead of child, confused dad viral video, dad funny video, A man mistakes a mannequin to be his child, the video goes viral on social media. (Source: Pacho_H7/Twitter)
Related News

A 16-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, has left people on the Internet ROFL-ing. The video features a man who is in a store along with a woman and children.

In an attempt to make sure that his children are together, he grabs the hand of the ‘child’ who is standing beside him and starts waking ahead. Unable to understand why the child is not walking along with him, he looks down to realise that it is a mannequin he is holding. The child, meanwhile, stands beside him with a puzzled look.

Shared by a Twitter account Pacho_H7, the post has received over 29 thousand retweets and 22 thousand likes at the time this was written.

Watch the video here:

Have you ever had a similar moment? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now