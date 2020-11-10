scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
‘Dizzy from laughing’: A video of twins struggling to blow bubbles has the internet in splits

The aunt of the twins - Luke and Logan - shared a short clip of them trying to blow bubbles, but failing, despite trying as hard as they could. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 5:46:25 pm
twins funny video, toddler funny video, babies fail to blow bubbles, boys blow bubbles videos, indian express, viral videos, spongebob blowing bubblesPeople on social media couldn't have enough of their cuteness.

A video of two little toddlers struggling to blow bubbles has people on social media in splits.

The aunt of the twins – Luke and Logan – shared a short clip of them trying to blow bubbles, but failing, despite trying as hard as they could.

“Please watch this video of my nephews trying to blow these bubbles omg,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

The clip received comments from across the world. Many were reminded of a popular scene from the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon where the characters are as successful when they try to blow bubbles.

