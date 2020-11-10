‘Dizzy from laughing’: A video of twins struggling to blow bubbles has the internet in splits

People on social media couldn't have enough of their cuteness.

A video of two little toddlers struggling to blow bubbles has people on social media in splits.

The aunt of the twins – Luke and Logan – shared a short clip of them trying to blow bubbles, but failing, despite trying as hard as they could.

“Please watch this video of my nephews trying to blow these bubbles omg,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Please watch this video of my nephews trying to blow these bubbles omg 💀 pic.twitter.com/3uCQqma1Bu — BIG RED (@comeonbrit) November 8, 2020

The clip received comments from across the world. Many were reminded of a popular scene from the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon where the characters are as successful when they try to blow bubbles.

I’ve been crying laughing for a minute straight 😭 https://t.co/DJOWrFi0xl — November’s Finest💎💕 (@AlwaysKhalilahB) November 9, 2020

That one episode of Spongebob when he teaches Squidward the “bubble blowing technique”🤣 Just tell them to “bring it around town” https://t.co/ZzyeDKl8Is — Jackie (@Ribotathegr8) November 9, 2020

I love little humans so much 🤣🤣 https://t.co/fvZBl0beL0 — Reen (@rantingreen) November 9, 2020

They were blowing like their life depended on it 😭 https://t.co/qCUHkNR5R8 — Zeus🥀 (@Senpapi_) November 9, 2020

This how i look when im in the middle of a sneeze. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xL0VBMsNfO — PattyWatty (@Pat_the_Cake) November 8, 2020

I could see the confusion in their face at the end 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/AjvH7Y2oOc — 👑 A 💫 (@PrinceAvery__) November 9, 2020

THEY PUT THEY BODIES INTO THAT BLOW😭😭😭😭😭😭 — netta.👑 (@__kingnetta) November 8, 2020

Omg, lil’ dude trying to sing his way to success just wrecked me. Dizzy from laughing so hard. — Bgrngod (@Bgrngod) November 9, 2020

So we’ve all been doing it the wrong way. https://t.co/lZkNTgyYZD — Patrick MB (@PSawyerSchue) November 8, 2020

