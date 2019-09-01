Watch: Close shave for TV reporter as lightning strikes during piece to camera

Live reporting of weather conditions is never easy, especially if you are out in the streets braving gusty winds and thunderstorm. Recently, a TV reporter had a miraculous escape as lightning struck the ground behind him while he was giving a piece to camera. The shocking video of the incident has left everyone stunned online.

Journalist Matt Rodewald of FOX 10 Phoenix was getting ready to report about the recent heavy rainfalls and thunderstorm in Arizona when a bolt of lightning struck the ground very close to him. The shocking moment was caught on camera which further showed the lightning knocking out power in the area.

SCARY! Our reporter @Matt_Fox10 was getting ready for a live report on the monsoon storm last night when lightning suddenly struck nearby and knocked out power in the area. ⚡️😱 #monsoon #lightning #phoenix #arizona #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/YYewTMkqfB — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) August 29, 2019

The scary footage left many anxious online as they discussed how he jolted from the scene just in nick of time. Many also noted how re was remarkably calm after the incident.

Wow! He was so calm, I would have freaked, — dawn spriggs (@dawn41764) August 30, 2019

Jeez-O-Peet and you didn’t even drop an expletive! — Dick Johnson (@djnbc5) August 30, 2019

Dude, you don’t need to risk your life standing in a storm. I mean, it’s ridiculous. — DaisyRose (@DaisyRo33871707) August 30, 2019

Wow – thank god you are safe.. it is OK if you had to change underwear! — Randy Weingard (@Tha_Randy_Man_) August 30, 2019

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, scores of lightning also caused fire incidents in several places. Most trees caught fire after being struck by lightning.