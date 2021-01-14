TV journalist’s weather forecast while sliding downhill impresses netizens

Even the news anchor back in the studio were surprised too see him do it with such poise.

Live reporting is never easy, but one Canadian journalist is getting a lot of praise on social media after delivering a weather update while sliding downhill.

CTV Toronto correspondent Anwar Knight was talking about a dip in the temperature, when he stepped off the hill, crouched and slid down while continuing to speak.

After he reached the bottom of the slope, Anwar finished the update and declared, “I think I’m going to do that again!”

The anchor responded saying, “I can’t believe he didn’t fall” and asked him to be careful.

“No sled – no problem! My downhill forecast went surprisingly well LIVE on ⁦‪@CTVToronto‬⁩”, Knight wrote on an Instagram post of the report, adding he hoped it made his audience smile.

Many who watched the report online were very impressed. While some praised him for his poise and balance, others said they were worried he might have hurt himself.