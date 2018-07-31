Turkish man gets slammed for throwing punches at kangaroo in zoo

A video of a self-styled prophet Tuncer Ciftci has gone viral after he is seen throwing punches at a caged Kangaroo. (Source: Guchie Vee/YouTube) A video of a self-styled prophet Tuncer Ciftci has gone viral after he is seen throwing punches at a caged Kangaroo. (Source: Guchie Vee/YouTube)

Most zoos have boards advising people not to harass animals housed there to protect them from stress. So it’s understandable why there’s been a lot of backlash against a Turkish man who has been recorded throwing punches at a caged kangaroo in Turkey. The 1.14-minute-long clip – which has gone viral – shows Tuncer Ciftci, who has been called a self-styled prophet by a Daily Mail report, throwing mock punches and scaring the animal.

ALSO READ | Kangaroo joins a football match in Australia but turns out to be really bad at goalkeeping

Interestingly the animal does not react, and is instead seen standing near the cage and dodging the punches. Many took to social media to criticise Ciftci, who is also seen grabbing and shaking the fence in the recorded clip.

Watch the video here:

Many criticised the behaviour of the man.

Kangaroo is just about ready to SuperKick Super Mario if the fence wasnt there… — Joey (@i_am_joey) July 31, 2018

I hope a great big kangaroo knocks you out cold, you hideous “man” — Julia Fiske (@JLFEternal) July 31, 2018

This video comes just days after an Egyptian zoo was criticised for allegedly painting a donkey with stripes to fool visitors into thinking it was a zebra.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd