Watch: Tsunami crashes stage during band’s performance in Indonesia

As members of the pop band, Seventeen performed during a concert in Indonesia, they were hit and swept away by the tsunami waves. The heart-wrenching moment was caught on camera and shared on several social media platforms. The viral clip features the band along with the audience enjoying the performance moments before the disaster struck.

According to The Guardian report, the lead singer of the band Riefian Fajarsyah later shared an emotional video stating that the group’s bassist and road manager were killed in the tsunami. The band was playing to a large audience in a marquee at the Tanjung Lesung beach resort when the incident happened.

Watch the video here:

The tsunami, which was caused by “an undersea landslide resulting from volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau” has killed at least 280 people and injured over 1000.