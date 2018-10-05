Video: Trump spotted with ‘toilet paper’ stuck to his shoe. The internet can’t stop laughing



US President Donald Trump was spotted with a piece of ‘toilet paper’ stuck to one of his shoes and it has left Netizens laughing out loud. POTUS was recently seen climbing up the steps to Air Force One, when someone spotted a white paper stuck to the US president’s left heel.

Although it’s not quite certain it’s a toilet paper, Twitterati went ahead with jokes about it.

In the footage, Trump, who was on his way to a Make America Great Again rally in Minnesota, gets out from his official car and starts to board the aircraft. Although there were many staff members around, no one alerted the president and left everyone cracking the same joke.

Watch the video here:

Here’s what Tweeple had to say about it:

I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe. https://t.co/hLWrqKqsIK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 5, 2018

Trump boarding AF1 today with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. Trump has no friends. https://t.co/BbMU66uwNV — 🌹 FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) October 5, 2018

Does that toilet paper have some Trump stuck on it? https://t.co/ETlksEv2r5 — J. Claude Deering (@JClaudeDeering) October 5, 2018

Making a parody account for the toilet paper on trumps shoe with tweets like “damn, I’m stuck on a giant pile of shit” — matt (@BURGOONM) October 5, 2018

President Trump with toilet paper on his shoe as he boards Air Force One. A perfect metaphor for his Presidency.pic.twitter.com/UZm6iIaiog — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 5, 2018

The cameraman/woman who recorded Trump climbing the Air Force One Stsirs with toilet paper on his shoe today deserves a great shoutout for a much needed laugh today! — Kathy Phelan (@mkphelan77) October 5, 2018

No idea why this cracked me up so bad https://t.co/BQtys4sq8b — dommett™ (@dommett_) October 5, 2018

Donald Trump has toilet paper stuck to his shoes as he walks up into Air Force One. Someone on his staff should be fired. pic.twitter.com/lPwos1M57I — Mosharraf Zaidi (@mosharrafzaidi) October 5, 2018

Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe and I didn’t even laugh. I’m just numb. He’s so bad he even ruined poop jokes. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 5, 2018

they’re laughing out of respect https://t.co/aEmOZjm1tB — american △jorge△ story ⚰🔥☁ (@nahthankya) October 5, 2018

As if to symbolise his presidency, here’s video of #Trump boarding Air Force One – with toilet paper on his shoe. Speaks volumes that no one around him said anything.https://t.co/fRPBcVLYyj — Kiera (@KieraGorden) October 5, 2018

Shit is known to stick to toilet paper… yeah, talking about you, @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/CTAJ5vcRIZ — PRThatRocks.com (@prthatrocks) October 5, 2018

Hi Predator @realDonaldTrump, You’re a piece of sh*t, so it only makes sense that you would have a strand of toilet paper stuck on your shoe. Flush yourself, please.https://t.co/VAZCs2n5mz — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 5, 2018

Like a moth to a flame toilet paper will always stick to its intended purpose .🤣🤣🤣🤣😝 pic.twitter.com/squTqBTrfd — Sean Alexis (@bbcthick) October 5, 2018

Toilet paper carried 239lbs of shit onto Air Force One#toiletpaperTrump #trump is shit https://t.co/GLXn3fh0Aa — loretta faucher🌊🌊🌊 (@lorettafaucher) October 5, 2018

Donald Trump boarding Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe is the most Donald Trump thing ever. pic.twitter.com/OxJnQ044qA — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) October 5, 2018

We could all use a little silly chuckle. Pure chuckle, not through tears, like usual. Enjoy! #toiletpaper https://t.co/nYuV7tNdGD — Olga Gorelik (@YaloKatz) October 5, 2018

