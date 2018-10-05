Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Video: Trump spotted with ‘toilet paper’ stuck to his shoe. The internet can’t stop laughing

In the footage, Trump, who was on his way to a Make America Great Again rally in Minnesota got out from his official car -- the Beast and set out to board the aircraft.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 5, 2018 4:43:24 pm

US President Donald Trump was spotted with a piece of ‘toilet paper’ stuck to one of his shoes and it has left Netizens laughing out loud. POTUS was recently seen climbing up the steps to Air Force One, when someone spotted a white paper stuck to the US president’s left heel.

Although it’s not quite certain it’s a toilet paper, Twitterati went ahead with jokes about it.

In the footage, Trump, who was on his way to a Make America Great Again rally in Minnesota, gets out from his official car and starts to board the aircraft. Although there were many staff members around, no one alerted the president and left everyone cracking the same joke.

Watch the video here:

Here’s what Tweeple had to say about it:

