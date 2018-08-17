Follow Us:
Man’s sassy reply to Trump’s jibe for billion dollar aid to Pakistan has Tweeple ROFL-ing

"We don't even throw away empty ice-cream boxes of rubber-bands, and you think we'll return the 33 billion dollars?", Pakistani man's reply to Trump is going viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2018 10:21:58 pm
pakistan, donald trump US pak ties, US pak financially support, US cuts military ties pakistani, pakistan funny videos, indian express, viral videos Pakistani man’s reply to Trump about US government’s financial help to the country is going viral.
Although the US and Pakistan have been an ally for ages, the dynamics between the two nations changed ever since Donald Trump came to power. Now, in a video doing rounds on social media, a Pakistani man had the sassiest reply to the POTUS who ranted about financial aid to the country. In the footage, the man is heard highlighting various instance to prove the penny-pinching mentality of the people. From plastic wrappers on items to reusing empty ice-cream boxes to store food, his on-point anecdotes about desi habits have left Twitterati laughing out loud.

Watch the video here:

Since January 2018, Donald Trump has strengthened the crackdown on Pakistan, accusing it of being a ‘safe haven for terrorist’. Trump complained on Twitter that Pakistan had “given us nothing but lies & deceit”. The POTUS had said,”The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years” and said it would not continue it any further.

Recently, according to a report by Reuters, Trump’s administration has quietly started cutting scores of Pakistani officers from coveted training and educational programmes that have been a hallmark of bilateral military relations for more than a decade.

