Man’s sassy reply to Trump’s jibe for billion dollar aid to Pakistan has Tweeple ROFL-ing

Although the US and Pakistan have been an ally for ages, the dynamics between the two nations changed ever since Donald Trump came to power. Now, in a video doing rounds on social media, a Pakistani man had the sassiest reply to the POTUS who ranted about financial aid to the country. In the footage, the man is heard highlighting various instance to prove the penny-pinching mentality of the people. From plastic wrappers on items to reusing empty ice-cream boxes to store food, his on-point anecdotes about desi habits have left Twitterati laughing out loud.

Watch the video here:

A Pakistani responding to Trump when the US President angrily asked Pakistan to return the $3.5Billion. You will fall off the chair laughing at this guy’s ingenious response to Trump…

( Sent by a friend.

I loved it. Can so relate to it) pic.twitter.com/GuXfzWCNDd — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) August 17, 2018

Since January 2018, Donald Trump has strengthened the crackdown on Pakistan, accusing it of being a ‘safe haven for terrorist’. Trump complained on Twitter that Pakistan had “given us nothing but lies & deceit”. The POTUS had said,”The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years” and said it would not continue it any further.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Recently, according to a report by Reuters, Trump’s administration has quietly started cutting scores of Pakistani officers from coveted training and educational programmes that have been a hallmark of bilateral military relations for more than a decade.

