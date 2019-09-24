‘Where do you find reporters like this?’ Trump asks Imran Khan after rhetorical question on Kashmir

Toggle Menu
When a Pakistani reporter portrayed India as an "aggressor and violator of the UN resolution" on the Kashmir issue and Pakistan as a peacemaker, Trump promptly replied, "This is the kind of reporter I like. I like this reporter. Are you a member of his (Imran Khan) team?".

Trump’s response to the reporter has been widely circulated on social media and triggered many reactions.  (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s joint press briefing turned out to be quite entertaining for netizens after the former rebuked a reporter from Pakistan for his prolonged rhetoric on Kashmir.

The interaction between Trump and Imran Khan took place a day after the US President shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the “Howdy, Modi” event in Houston.

Not satisfied with the answer, a second Pakistan reporter asked Trump another question on Kashmir. This time, the US President mocked him by saying: “Where do you find reporters like this? These guys are fantastic.”

Watch the video here:

