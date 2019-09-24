‘Where do you find reporters like this?’ Trump asks Imran Khan after rhetorical question on Kashmir

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s joint press briefing turned out to be quite entertaining for netizens after the former rebuked a reporter from Pakistan for his prolonged rhetoric on Kashmir.

Advertising

The interaction between Trump and Imran Khan took place a day after the US President shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the “Howdy, Modi” event in Houston.

When a Pakistani reporter portrayed India as an “aggressor and violator of the UN resolution” on the Kashmir issue and Pakistan as a peacemaker, Trump promptly replied, “This is the kind of reporter I like. I like this reporter. Are you a member of his (Imran Khan) team?”.

Not satisfied with the answer, a second Pakistan reporter asked Trump another question on Kashmir. This time, the US President mocked him by saying: “Where do you find reporters like this? These guys are fantastic.”

Watch the video here:

Trump’s response to the reporter has been widely circulated on social media and triggered many reactions.