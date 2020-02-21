Follow Us:
Friday, February 21, 2020
‘Truly an all-rounder’: Cricket buffs thrilled to see Sir Gary Sobers dancing at Indian wedding

Sir Gary Sobers was the first person in the history of cricket to hit six sixes in an over, and people couldn't stop reminiscing his brilliant feat.

Updated: February 21, 2020 10:13:00 pm
Sir Gary Sobers, Sir Gary Sobers dance video, foreign cricketers dancing, cricketers indian wedding dance, viral videos, indian express, cricket news, Cricket buffs were excited to see the legend after a long time.

For anyone who loves cricket, forgetting legendary cricketer Sir Gary Sobers is just impossible. The West Indies all-rounder had captured the imagination of the cricketing world with his superb flair in batting, bowling and fielding alike. And it seems, the veteran cricketer knows how to slay in dancing as well.

A video of the cricketing legend dancing at an Indian wedding has taken social media by storm as cricket buffs couldn’t be happier to see one of the greatest cricketer of all time grooving to old Hindi songs at a party. Grooving to ‘Jiya Ho Jiya Kuchh Bol Do’, donning a suave suit, the 83-year-old was seen having a great time with other guests on the dance floor.

“Sir Gary Sobers dancing in an Indian wedding in Barbados. Over 80 plus in age his sense of rhythm is admirable. The great cricketer,” the Twitter user wrote online while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Sir Gary Sobers was the first person in the history of cricket to hit six sixes in an over, and people couldn’t stop reminiscing his brilliant feat. The video took cricket buffs down memory lane.

