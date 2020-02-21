‘Truly an all-rounder’: Cricket buffs thrilled to see Sir Gary Sobers dancing at Indian wedding

Cricket buffs were excited to see the legend after a long time. Cricket buffs were excited to see the legend after a long time.

For anyone who loves cricket, forgetting legendary cricketer Sir Gary Sobers is just impossible. The West Indies all-rounder had captured the imagination of the cricketing world with his superb flair in batting, bowling and fielding alike. And it seems, the veteran cricketer knows how to slay in dancing as well.

A video of the cricketing legend dancing at an Indian wedding has taken social media by storm as cricket buffs couldn’t be happier to see one of the greatest cricketer of all time grooving to old Hindi songs at a party. Grooving to ‘Jiya Ho Jiya Kuchh Bol Do’, donning a suave suit, the 83-year-old was seen having a great time with other guests on the dance floor.

“Sir Gary Sobers dancing in an Indian wedding in Barbados. Over 80 plus in age his sense of rhythm is admirable. The great cricketer,” the Twitter user wrote online while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Sir Gary Sobers dancing in an Indian wedding in Barbados. Over 80 plus in age his sense of rhythm is admirable. The great cricketer pic.twitter.com/EWWDcpWoSU — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) February 21, 2020

Sir Gary Sobers was the first person in the history of cricket to hit six sixes in an over, and people couldn’t stop reminiscing his brilliant feat. The video took cricket buffs down memory lane.

Sir Gary Sobers – hitting six sixes in one over- absolutely brilliant!! — Pratik J. Jasani (@Jasanipratik) February 21, 2020

The first Chake Pe Chake hero. — Buntman (@SbshettyBuntman) February 21, 2020

Sir Gary still looks athletic. What a player he was! — Mukteshwar Mishra (@MukteshwarMis12) February 21, 2020

Oh wow…thanks for this — Smita Deshmukh (@smitadeshmukh) February 21, 2020

Wow !!! Great to see him after long time …. — Atul Sharma (@atulsharmagzb) February 21, 2020

Dancing 🕺🏻 has nothing to with age … it’s the spirit to move on music ! Sir Gary Sobers is the greatest ever all- rounder .. and he proves it again !! — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) (@gitika9) February 21, 2020

I remember listening to test commentary when Gary Sobers playing live test cricket in the sensational 1971 West Indies tour. Can’t believe he is so old now, making me think that I’m getting old too. — Srinivas (@svdvizag) February 21, 2020

Wow, whenever i see him i wonder how could one man bowl left arm seamers, left arm orthodox, chinaman, and Bat and do all of these things quite well.

Easily the best all rounder ever to have graced the game. — ashish tiwari (@ashish07tiwari) February 21, 2020

That so cute ! — Ranjan Jha (@Ranjankj) February 21, 2020

Forever young at heart- Sir Gary. — Rishabh (@rish_gpta) February 21, 2020

The greatest cricketer alive. Amazes me the massive backlift he had in those days when limited overs cricket wasn’t even on the horizon.

Glad that @BrianLara copied him 🙂 https://t.co/cH1boXSIAG — Single Malt (@SingIeMalt) February 21, 2020

Great to see the legend Gary Sobers having a gala time at 80+. Truly the Greatest Allrounder the world has ever seen. https://t.co/CRpajGQwV6 — Praveen 🇮🇳 (@praveen101080) February 21, 2020

