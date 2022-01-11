Truck dangles off mountain’s edge in China for 3 days. Catch the viral video

Driving in the mountains is not everyone’s cup of tea and for some, just the very thought of taking their vehicles on those winding roads can make them dizzy.

Adding to most people’s anxiety, a video of a huge container truck hanging off a cliff’s edge for three days has emerged from China’s Shanxi province.

Driving on Shanxi’s mountainous routes, which are often considered one of the riskiest roads, is no mean feat on any given day, but things became extremely dangerous after the truck met with an accident earlier this month. After the accident, the truck’s cabin veered off the road to dangle on the edge.

According to South China Morning Post, the driver said the accident happened while he was following directions on the navigation app and got trapped on the narrow road. The truck skid off the clip, as the driver attempted to reverse the vehicle to make it pass through the narrow road, the report added.

Luckily, the driver and passenger managed to escape, and the vehicle was eventually hauled to safety, BBC News reported.

CGTN reported the dangling truck blocked traffic for three days on the narrow road. Traffic movement on the patch resumed only after workers pulled back the truck with the help of multiple loaders and forklifts on January 4.

People on social media said they were relieved to know that no one was injured in the freak incident and the poor driver didn’t lose his vehicle.