WATCH: Comedian Trevor Noah hits back at French envoy over ‘racist’ World Cup joke

French ambassador Gérard Araud criticised comedian Trevor Noah for his World Cup comment. (Source: trevornoah/Instagram) French ambassador Gérard Araud criticised comedian Trevor Noah for his World Cup comment. (Source: trevornoah/Instagram)

TV show host Trevor Noah comically responded to a letter he received from French ambassador Gérard Araud, who criticised the comedian for congratulating ‘Africa’ on France’s World Cup victory. The 34-year-old comedian had earlier sparked a debate when he posted a picture of a boat carrying refugees taking the World Cup trophy to France and had later joked on his show that it was actually Africa that had won the World Cup.

However, Noah did not let the criticism pass and instead decided to hit back. During the Between the Scenes segment on his show, he went on to read the letter sent by the French ambassador and said that he understood where the argument was coming from but went on to highlight France colonialism and more.

Watch the video here:

