Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018

WATCH: Comedian Trevor Noah hits back at French envoy over ‘racist’ World Cup joke

Trevor Noah did not let the criticism pass and instead decided to hit back. During the Between the Scenes segment on his show, he went on to read the letter sent by the French ambassador and give his opinion on the same.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2018 5:18:45 pm
trevor noah, trevor noah racist comment, world cup, world cup 2018, trevor noah racist, trevor noah show, racist comment, French ambassador Gérard Araud criticised comedian Trevor Noah for his World Cup comment. (Source: trevornoah/Instagram)
Related News

TV show host Trevor Noah comically responded to a letter he received from French ambassador Gérard Araud, who criticised the comedian for congratulating ‘Africa’ on France’s World Cup victory. The 34-year-old comedian had earlier sparked a debate when he posted a picture of a boat carrying refugees taking the World Cup trophy to France and had later joked on his show that it was actually Africa that had won the World Cup.

ALSO READ | RJ Malishka is back; this time she mocks BMC with ‘Geli Mumbai Khadyat’

However, Noah did not let the criticism pass and instead decided to hit back. During the Between the Scenes segment on his show, he went on to read the letter sent by the French ambassador and said that he understood where the argument was coming from but went on to highlight France colonialism and more.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement