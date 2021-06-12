Video: Man narrowly avoids getting hit by train that crushed his bike

The viral video has caught the attention of local police as well. (Akilanews/ Facebook)

A motorcyclist in Gujarat managed to narrowly avoid getting hit by a train after his stunt near a railway track went awry.

While the man managed to escape in the nick of time, his two-wheeler got crushed by the locomotive. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man is seen warning the biker from a distance after spotting the train.

According to TV 9, the incident happened in Jamnagar near Sandhiya bridge. Although the biker tried to lift his vehicle from the track, his effort went in vain.

Reacting on the incident, netizens lashed out at the young man for his reckless behavior.

A News 24 report added that the video caught the attention of the authorities and local police are trying to nab the persons involved in the dangerous stunt.