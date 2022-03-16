‘Traffic jam in a jungle’: Sloth interrupts zip lining

Ziplining is one of the adventure sports, which is enjoyed when there are no interruptions. In a video, that is now going viral on social media, one smooth zip line ride comes to an unexpected halt when a slot appears on the wire.

The undated 44-second video shows a child and a man excitedly starting their zip line ride through a densely forested area. However, their ride is interrupted when the boy bumps against a sloth who seems to be hanging on the zip wire.

Fortunately, the sloth and the child appear unharmed but the mammal can be seen raising one hand and curling it. According to the Sloth Conservation Foundation, sloths raise their hands in a curl or make a “waving” gesture to exhibit stress.

In the video, the man and the child both appear amused at the unexpected presence of the sloth and curiously watch him move ahead at a slow pace when the video ends. It is unclear how the sloth moved away from the zip wire.

Things that happen when you take a Canopy Tour in Costa Rica 🦥🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/AEJU0QCtyv — Gmo_cr (@Gmo_CR) March 14, 2022

The origin of the video is unknown and has been doing rounds on social media forums like Twitter and Reddit. As per some tweets, the video was reportedly shot in a Costa Rican rainforest where people go on canopy tours through zip lining.

In recent years, many wild animals including sloths have often come in contact with humans due to the encroachment of natural habitats. Earlier, this year a rescue video of a slot hanging on wires in Columbia went viral.