Traffic halts as giant anaconda crosses road in Brazil; video goes viral

Traffic on a busy road in Brazil halted after the people spotted a giant anaconda on road near the city of Porto Velho. According to Global News, a video, which was shared by Italo Nascimento Fernandes, shows the large snake trying to cross the road as people around watched. In the viral clip, many people can be seen getting down from their cars and even stopping other approaching vehicles to let the reptile pass.

As per the news report, the snake was about over three-metres long and weighs around 30 kilograms. Biologist Flavio Terassini told Brazilian news website G1 Globo that the snake had wandered on the road in search of something to eat.

Watch the video here:

“These snakes can appear in the urban area in search of food, which are small rodents, and in the city they can feed on dogs and even cats, so it’s good to be careful not to leave the trash in the yard because these animals can smell the rodents or these animals and come close to homes, especially in the rainy season,” Terassini told the website.