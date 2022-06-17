scorecardresearch
Traffic cop sweeps road to ensure motorists don’t skid on loose gravel, earns plaudits online

In a clip shared on Twitter by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan, vehicles are seen waiting at a signal, while the cop carefully move gravel out of commuters' paths.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 1:02:19 pm
The video has garnered over 1 million views.

Managing traffic on a busy road comes with a lot of challenges, and it may not always have to do with people abiding (or not) by traffic rules. Now, in a video going viral, a traffic constable was seen sweeping the road.

Armed with a broom, a traffic constable was seen sweeping gravel from the road to ensure motorists remain safe. Loose gravel on street can be a nightmare for commuters, particularly those on two-wheelers. It leads to the risk of punctured tyres and vehicles skidding off the road. So, instead of waiting around for someone else to do the job, the cop was seen getting his hands dirty to ensure safety of people.

In a small clip shared on Twitter by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan, vehicles are seen waiting at a signal while the cop personally carefully move the scattered gravel out of commuters’ paths. As he diligently keeps on sweeping, another volunteer is seen standing behind him to make sure the vehicles pass around the cop on the busy road without hurting him.

“Respect for You,” Sharan wrote in the caption praising the constable.

Watch the video here:

Although the origin of the undated remains unclear, social media users pointed out it could be from Tamil Nadu seeing some writing on the school bus seen in the background.

Many on social media praised the traffic police for going beyond their call of duty to make sure everyone was safe, highlighting how scattered pebbles could be risky.

In 2020, in a similar incident a traffic guard from Odisha went viral for sweeping the streets spotting gravels. After his video went viral, he was also facilitated by senior police officials later for the impromptu actions.

Time and again cops have earned praise for manning traffic in scorching sun or standing in knee-deep water to guide commuters or provide shelter to stray dogs during heavy showers.

