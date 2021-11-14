Tractor trolley collides with pole, turns street light on

There is no dearth of hilarious, desi content on Twitter, including random whacky things that have the potential to start a laughing riot online. Joining the list is a moving tractor trolley that helped to turn on a street light!

In a video going viral, a cargo trolley, unhooked from the main vehicle, was seen rolling back on a busy road, with several people chasing it in their attempt to stop it. However, before anyone could intervene, the yellow wagon loaded with sugarcanes came to a halt after hitting a lamp post.

While one may think that the crash could topple the electric pole, instead one of the street lamps that was switched off quickly turned on upon impact!

“There was no loss of life and property but the second bulb turned on,” a Twitter user (@DRGulati80) wrote while sharing the undated clip.

Watch the video here:

जान माल का नुकसान तो नहीं हुआ लेकिन दूसरा बल्ब चालू हो गया

🤣🤣😁😅😀 pic.twitter.com/wIf2nhW1jM — Doctor Gulati L L B (@DRGulati80) November 12, 2021

As the video went viral, it left netizens in splits and triggered many jokes and memes online. While one user quipped “we must patent this technology” soon, other wondered if its some magic, asking, “What sorcery is this?”

