Sunday, November 14, 2021
Tractor trolley collides with pole, turns street light on

An unsecured cargo trolley kept rolling back on a busy street, crashing onto an electrical pole and turning on a light.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 14, 2021 6:47:54 pm
funny road accident, tractor trolley turns in street lamp, sugarcane truck turns on street lamp, viral videos, indian expressIn a video going viral, a cargo trolley, unhooked from the main vehicle, was seen rolling back on a busy road, with several people chasing it in their attempt to stop it.

There is no dearth of hilarious, desi content on Twitter, including random whacky things that have the potential to start a laughing riot online. Joining the list is a moving tractor trolley that helped to turn on a street light!

In a video going viral, a cargo trolley, unhooked from the main vehicle, was seen rolling back on a busy road, with several people chasing it in their attempt to stop it. However, before anyone could intervene, the yellow wagon loaded with sugarcanes came to a halt after hitting a lamp post.

While one may think that the crash could topple the electric pole, instead one of the street lamps that was switched off quickly turned on upon impact!

“There was no loss of life and property but the second bulb turned on,” a Twitter user (@DRGulati80) wrote while sharing the undated clip.

Watch the video here:

As the video went viral, it left netizens in splits and triggered many jokes and memes online. While one user quipped “we must patent this technology” soon, other wondered if its some magic, asking, “What sorcery is this?”

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video.

