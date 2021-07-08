‘Covid super-spreader’: People are freaking out over this video of the crowds at Kempty Falls

As the threat of a third wave of coronavirus looms large, a video shot at a popular tourist destination in Uttarakhand showing a crowd of people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour is going viral on social media.

In the undated video, people of all age groups are seen having a gala time at Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls. Forget social distancing, scores of people were without masks, bathing together and taking selfies at the waterfall.

The video, first shared on Instagram by a travel handle 100ThingsInLudhiana on Wednesday, quickly went viral across social media platforms. “Not so empty views from Kempty Falls, Mussoorie this past weekend!!” the admin of the page wrote.

The video comes at a time when several hill stations are attracting lakhs of tourists trying to escape the scorching heat. In the last few weeks, since travel restrictions eased in many states, photos and videos have gone viral of overcrowded cities and towns. The situation in Manali, for instance, has raised concern among the public and authorities. In Dharamshala, too, a video went viral of a little boy asking tourists to wear masks.

While sharing and commenting on the video from Mussoorie, many on social media said they felt people had forgotten that the pandemic was not over. While some had sarcastic responses to the viral clip, others criticised tourists for being reckless and putting not just themselves but locals too at risk.

Many also tagged the authorities, hoping strict actions would be taken against people flouting Covid-19 protocols.