Viral video: Tourists have narrow escape as charging white rhino chases vehicle on safari

In a heart-stopping video going viral, tourists on a South African safari are seen escaping an attack by an angry rhino that charges the vehicle they’re in.

The group – which was hoping to spot some leopards on the safari in the Sabi Sands area – had a terrifying encounter with a fierce white rhinoceros.

Rian Boshoff, a tourist with the group who filmed the footage, told ABC News that the massive animal was in the vehicle’s path and charged when they tried to pass by it.

“At first, I just thought it’s going to be like a short charge and then it would stop,” Boshoff told the channel.

He said that the vehicle’s driver took a 90-degree turn to deter the rhino but the animal seemed “determined” to get to them and “just kept on coming”.

The white rhino is the second-largest mammal on land and can touch speeds up to 30 miles per hour when it charges.

After being chased for nearly two minutes, the seasoned driver was able to shake off the charging rhino and the group escaped unharmed.