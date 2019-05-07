Viral video: Tortoise steals dog food at a store

Toggle Menu
One user argued that the tortoise's actions didn't constitute shoplifting since it hadn't left the premises. Some even offered to pay for the items that the tortoise may have consumed.

Undeterred by the person filming him in his ‘illegal’ act, he nonchalantly continues to munch enjoying the meal!

In a video that is going viral online, a tortoise was filmed eating out of a big sack of dog food in a store. Having ripped the packet of dog food, the tortoise was filmed calmly munched on its contents. The animal was undeterred by the presence of a person filming it in the middle of its ‘illegal’ act.

“Security to aisle 7. Shoplifting in progress. There’s no rush,” tweeted Paul Bronks. The tweet was accompanied by a short clip that left many in splits.

With over two million views at the time of writing, the footage inspired many puns and received plenty of reactions on social media.

One user even defended the theft arguing that it didn’t constitute shoplifting since the tortoise didn’t leave the premises of the store after consuming the dog food. Some even offered to pay for the items that the tortoise may have consumed.

