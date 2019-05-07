Viral video: Tortoise steals dog food at a store

In a video that is going viral online, a tortoise was filmed eating out of a big sack of dog food in a store. Having ripped the packet of dog food, the tortoise was filmed calmly munched on its contents. The animal was undeterred by the presence of a person filming it in the middle of its ‘illegal’ act.

Advertising

“Security to aisle 7. Shoplifting in progress. There’s no rush,” tweeted Paul Bronks. The tweet was accompanied by a short clip that left many in splits.

With over two million views at the time of writing, the footage inspired many puns and received plenty of reactions on social media.

Security to aisle 7. Shoplifting in progress. There’s no rush. pic.twitter.com/xjPSDIepYT — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 5, 2019

One user even defended the theft arguing that it didn’t constitute shoplifting since the tortoise didn’t leave the premises of the store after consuming the dog food. Some even offered to pay for the items that the tortoise may have consumed.

This video made my morning. I’ve watched it about 20 times. Especially love who he takes the biggest chomp once the camera zooms up in his face. Naughty tortoise! — Debbie Monterrey (@DebbieMonterrey) May 6, 2019

There’s always one that has to pick from the bottom of the pile. — T.J. Young (@LEOTJYoung) May 6, 2019

He had an accomplice. — Jagged Star (@JaggedStar1) May 6, 2019

As an someone with an amature interest in tortoise law, I don’t believe that this constitutes shoplifting as my client has not yet eventually left the premises. — Bert (@SmellOfMonkey) May 5, 2019

😂But still got nicked waiting in the getaway car for the tortoise. — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 5, 2019

Let her eat!

Give me address I will pay for that thing — Shiva kumar Limbu (@Shivagouri) May 5, 2019