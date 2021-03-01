Fan recreates scene-by-scene trailer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ using just LEGO blocks!

One of the most anticipated Hollywood movies for this year is Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. And while its release is still months away, it created a buzz online recently, thanks to a fan-made trailer. Reason? Well, it’s all built using LEGO pieces — from the fighter jets to ships and all the landscape seen in the video that has got everyone talking online.

Augustus Danko, an US brick filmmaker who goes by the name OnBeatMan on his social media profile, recently shared the results of his and his team’s hard work over the past few months — and it has left all, including the film’s producers, amazed. The video, which recreated the original trailer of the film, had everything built from scratch. Using stop-motion with added lighting effects, the team painstakingly built it frame-by-frame and produced a masterpiece and netizens can’t stop gushing about the uncanny resemblance.

As the man used minifigures to represent the characters of the movie, the precision and attention to details, including Pete Mitchell in his iconic Maverick flight helmet, earned plaudits online. “This was created 100% independently out of my love for Top Gun, cinema, and LEGO,” the talented artist wrote while sharing the video.

Of course, the mammoth task wasn’t possible without the support of other LEGO enthusiast and visual creators. As the video started to spread online, Paramount Pictures, the producers of the film, too reacted to it on Twitter. Giving a thumbs up in Pete Mitchell’s style, the film used a GIF from the trailer to appreciate it. “Incredible. one of the finest ever produced,” the production company wrote.

incredible. one of the finest ever produced. 😎 pic.twitter.com/c5s76k0QUt — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) February 26, 2021

In case, you want to see how it compared with the actual trailer of the film, Danko later also released a side-by-side comparison with that of the original trailer.

And if this trailer has left you wanting for more, he has previously also reproduced some iconic movie scene using LEGO blocks. From Star Wars to Harry Potter, you can catch all his work on his YouTube channel.