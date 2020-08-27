scorecardresearch
A video of a toddler dancing to a lullaby gets a lot of love on social media

"It's meant to be her bedtime by the way," the single-mother is heard saying in the video, which has been viewed over 1.8 million times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2020 9:12:06 pm
A video of an infant dancing in her bed to a lullaby, instead of sleeping despite it being her bedtime, is being widely being shared on social media.

A video of an infant dancing in her bed to a lullaby, instead of sleeping despite it being her bedtime, is being widely being shared on social media.

London resident Chané Milner-Joseph recently shared a video of her daughter Chyla Rae dancing in her cot instead of sleeping.

The mother said she had put her 11-month-old child in the cot and started the music like she did daily. But when she checked a few minutes later, the baby was dancing while holding a railing of the cot.

“It’s meant to be her bedtime by the way,” the single mother is heard explaining in the video. The video has been viewed 1.8 million times.

“I lay Chyla in her cot, ready for bed and put on lullabies which I do every night but one day she decided to get up and start dancing,” the mother told Daily Mail. Milner-Joseph added that her daughter loves to dance no matter the kind of music.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

This isn’t even the first time an image of Chyla has been shared widely on social media. A photo of her sitting with her legs crossed had got 3 lakh likes.

