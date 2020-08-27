A video of a toddler dancing to a lullaby gets a lot of love on social media

'Cutness overload', wrote many users while commenting about the adorable video. (Source: ChaneEmJay/ Twitter)

A video of an infant dancing in her bed to a lullaby, instead of sleeping despite it being her bedtime, is being widely being shared on social media.

London resident Chané Milner-Joseph recently shared a video of her daughter Chyla Rae dancing in her cot instead of sleeping.

The mother said she had put her 11-month-old child in the cot and started the music like she did daily. But when she checked a few minutes later, the baby was dancing while holding a railing of the cot.

“It’s meant to be her bedtime by the way,” the single mother is heard explaining in the video. The video has been viewed 1.8 million times.

Instead of sleeping to her lullaby she wants to dance to it 😂 pic.twitter.com/638HapVTpj — muva (@ChaneEmJay) August 23, 2020

“I lay Chyla in her cot, ready for bed and put on lullabies which I do every night but one day she decided to get up and start dancing,” the mother told Daily Mail. Milner-Joseph added that her daughter loves to dance no matter the kind of music.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

my brain every single night 😵 https://t.co/0QhEkQLnX6 — joi (@mjoiiee) August 25, 2020

OMFG I needed this cuteness overload today🥺 https://t.co/17zDGueANt — Black not POC ⁷ (@AniEulenberg) August 25, 2020

This is soooo cute but this lowkey reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/cZhIqAnh2N — SOMI⁷ (@lazisomi) August 24, 2020

How she supposed to sleep when you putting on bangers? She did what she had to do 😭😭💕 pic.twitter.com/t1bdWkYLbq — ❦ 𝔉𝔞𝔱 𝔣𝔢𝔪𝔪𝔢 𝔣𝔞𝔱𝔞𝔩𝔢 ❦ (@poiisin) August 24, 2020

Mom: It’s time for bed

Daughter: pic.twitter.com/ONTvs5JJn9 — ♛ Syleena Speaks 💕 (@SyleenaSpeaks) August 24, 2020

Lol my godson used to do this when I fostered. And tbh I just let him. I’d leave him with his music playing, laughing his life away and he’d put himself to sleep aprox. 80% of the time. It wouldn’t always be quick but after a while the giggling would stop and he’d be knocked out. — C I B L E. M A R I. 🌱🌙 (@CibleMari) August 24, 2020

Ain’t no party like bedtime party! She’s a little cutie! — 2 + 2 = 180,022 (@sandrajcooper) August 24, 2020

I just screamed 😭 she's an absolutely adorable baby oh my gosh I cannot this just made my heart swell and warm look at her smile and her hair SHES PERFECT IN EVERY WAY 😭❤ bless you both — Mötea (@StonedOpossum) August 24, 2020

This isn’t even the first time an image of Chyla has been shared widely on social media. A photo of her sitting with her legs crossed had got 3 lakh likes.

