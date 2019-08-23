Toggle Menu
This video of a ‘Baby Shark’ fan has left netizens in splits

In the video, the tiny tot named Matteo is seen sleeping sitting on a car seat. But moments after his parents turned up the radio to the play the song, he not only wakes up but immediately starts dancing as well.

The little boy’s sudden reaction listening to his favourite song is winning hearts online. (Source: @Adriana_Derath/ Twitter)

The viral Pink Fong song ‘Baby Shark’ has garnered millions of views online but is a global phenomenon, thanks to its peppy tune. And if you thought that craze has passed, there’s a viral video doing the rounds of the internet that shows a little boy waking up to the song and dancing in joy.

His mother recorded this reaction and millions around the world have seen it now.

With over 7.6 million views on Twitter alone, the video has been shared across social media platforms and people can’t have enough of it.

