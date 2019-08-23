This video of a ‘Baby Shark’ fan has left netizens in splits

The viral Pink Fong song ‘Baby Shark’ has garnered millions of views online but is a global phenomenon, thanks to its peppy tune. And if you thought that craze has passed, there’s a viral video doing the rounds of the internet that shows a little boy waking up to the song and dancing in joy.

In the video, the tiny tot named Matteo is seen sleeping sitting on a car seat. But moments after his parents turned up the radio to the play the song, he not only wakes up but immediately starts dancing as well.

His mother recorded this reaction and millions around the world have seen it now.

true fan of baby shark pic.twitter.com/uD6EX2v1Pa — Adriana 🌸 (@Adriana_Derath) August 18, 2019

With over 7.6 million views on Twitter alone, the video has been shared across social media platforms and people can’t have enough of it.

This is just too cute!!!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/r63FBVxtTr — Katie Kakes (@katelynkoolness) August 22, 2019

Best thing on internet today 💓 https://t.co/6X6JiuyxOK — hassan (@wildmediac) August 21, 2019

He Had me bumpin to 😂 pic.twitter.com/UUvn3EE9Mm — Pelix Ferez 👾 (@FelixPerez_) August 20, 2019