Watch: Toddler slips from third floor window, rescued by deliveryman

In a daring rescue, a delivery man climbed up two storeys to save a toddler who was hanging by his head from a window. Now, the video of the man helping the child in China is being widely shared on social media.

According to local reports, the incident took place on Monday in Guangzhou region of China, when the child was found dangling from the security bars attached outside the window. Footage captured by onlookers from the street showed family members trying to pull the kid up but failing to do so.

The helpful man being hailed as a ‘hero’ online, identified as Li JiaJun, said he was passing by and jumped into action when he saw the child’s predicament. He climbed two floors without any safety gear and was able to help the family pull the child up. The child suffered no major injuries.

Watch the video here:

A boy got stuck between security window bars on Monday in Guangzhou, China. Watch how he was rescued pic.twitter.com/ApWZnhNtaP — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 27, 2020

On social media, people praised the man for selfless and brave act, Many parents also debated the safety issues that come with having security bars outside a window.

In 2019, a similar incident saw two onlookers climb up a building to rescue a little girl. In 2018, a toddler hanging from a balcony in France was rescued by a man later dubbed the ‘Paris Spiderman’ after he scaled the four-storied building to save the child.

