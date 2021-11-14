‘Precious’: Toddler interprets for hearing-impaired dad, melts hearts online

A toddler learning how to communicate is a pretty big deal for any parent. However, for a differently-abled US man, things got extra special when his daughter started to use sign language to interpret him something happening in their surroundings. Now, the moment caught on camera has left people emotional online.

Zachary, who is hearing-impaired, was recently at a shopping mall with his family when his 19-month-old toddler suddenly stopped. The little girl, Madison, who was seen waddling with two things in her hands, dropped all to quickly show her dad with sign language that a baby was crying in the vicinity.

The short video posted on the family’s Instagram channel explained while the father was differently abled, the child can hear. However, the girl knows a lot about American Sign Language (ASL) as the family communicates that way. Moved by the girl gesturing to communicate with her dad, he dubbed it as a “WOW moment”.

Watch the video here:

The video started doing rounds on various social media handles with people showering blessing on the beautiful family. Many also stressed how fast children can pick up things when most adults struggle to learn sign language.

The family, which keeps sharing their everyday life on the page, aims to raise awareness about sign languages and rights of differently abled. While this was the first time little Madison signed for her father, she keeps using the gestures to let her dad know.